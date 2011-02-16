Musiq Soulchild Releases New Single

Atlantic Recording artist Musiq Soulchild sat down with AC of Detroit’s 105.9 Kiss FM to announce the release of his hugely anticipated new album MUSIQINTHEMAGIQ which will arrive in stores and at all DSPs on May 3rd.

Musiq and AC talked about Musiq teaming up with Swizz Beatz on “Anything” the first single off of MUSIQINTHEMAGIQ which is Musiq’s sixth album. The track produced by Jerry “Wonda” Duplessis (Wyclef Jean, Justin Bieber, T.I.) is now available via iTunes.

The new single “Anything” is already looking like another major hit for Musiq having just made a bulleted debut on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart based on radio airplay audience as measured by Nielsen BDS.

The iconic soul superstar – who recently earned a Grammy Award nomination in the “Best Male R&B Vocal Performance” category for his featured role on Kirk Whalum’s “We’re Still Friends” – also chatted it up about being 0-11 on his previous Grammy Nominations. Musiq also details the process in which the Grammy Awards are awarded.

“Anything” Ft. Swizz Beatz”

