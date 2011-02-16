How Roscoe Dash Earned His Name

0 reads Leave a comment
Roscoe Dash a Superhero? While in Ohio this weekend Roscoe Dash had 3 shows in 2 nights. With the hectic schedule he still made time to come through the Power 107.5 studio. Watch the video below to hear the unique way Roscoe Dash got his name and see him go in the booth to drop a couple bars.
RELATED:
- Kobe Bryant Served Paternity Papers
- Musiq Soulchild Replaces El DeBarge on Tour
- Cassie Finds Stalker in Hotel Room
- Jim Jones Catches a Case for Filming Women Topless
- Roscoe Dash To Up and Coming Artists “Put God First In Your Life”
- Dorrough’s Home in Dallas Raided by DEA
- Are You Radio Ready Competition Launches
Were you at any of the Ohio shows Roscoe Dash performed at this past weekend? If so, let us know what you thought of his live performance, his single and the interview below on the message board.
FOLLOW US ON TWITTER – @1011WIZF
JOIN THE OFFICIAL WIZNATION FACEBOOK FAN PAGE
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours