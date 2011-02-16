How Roscoe Dash Earned His Name

Roscoe Dash a Superhero? While in Ohio this weekend Roscoe Dash had 3 shows in 2 nights. With the hectic schedule he still made time to come through the Power 107.5 studio. Watch the video below to hear the unique way Roscoe Dash got his name and see him go in the booth to drop a couple bars.

Were you at any of the Ohio shows Roscoe Dash performed at this past weekend? If so, let us know what you thought of his live performance, his single and the interview below on the message board.

