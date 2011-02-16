Ted Williams Speaks Sobriety & Encourages El DeBarge

Roland Martin interviews the homeless Ohio man with the “Golden Voice” for radio, Ted Williams on “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Roland asks Ted about his progress in rehab, his current job occupation and how he is handling the blessings coming his way.

