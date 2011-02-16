Flava Flav Heads Back to School

VIA ALLHIPHOP.COM

Flavor Flav could be starring in a new reality show titled Flavor Flav Goes Back To High School, which will feature the 51-year-old rapper attempting to earn his high school diploma in Clinton, Iowa. The rapper, who recently opened Flav’s Fried Chicken in Clinton, is currently in negotiations with the Clinton School District to bring the reality show to life. “I want this show to be able to influence people my age, that if you dropped out of high school when you were young it’s never too late to go back to get your diploma” Flav told the Baltimore Sun. The rapper said he would pay students to stay after class to film the show and minimize any disruptions, although the school system is still pondering a decision. Clinton Schools Superintendent Deb Olson said the show could cause problems in the school, but hoped that Flavor could find a way to film the show and not have an “adverse effect on students.”

