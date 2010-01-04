Hott Off the Wire: Rhianna to Write a Book

Courtesy of Momsdword.com

Another celebrity has a book coming out. This time it is singer, Rihanna. Her book: Rihanna

: The Last Girl On Earth will be released in USA on June 29th, 2010. Written by Rihanna with contributions by Simon Henwood, the 144-page book will released in hardcover ($50.00, $38.19 on Amazon.com) and as a trade paperback.

Simon Henwood designed the logo for Rated R and is basically working with Rihanna as the artistic director for the album, videos, and forthcoming tour. So I’m thinking this may be a picture book with little writing. He is the husband of Roisin Murphy

What do you think she’ll reveal?

