Fasho Celebrity News Post

Jennifer Hudson is preparing to walk down the with her fiancé David Otunga later this year. She told OK magazine how excited she was and that planning for a wedding is harder than she thought.

On the wedding

Everything is already set. We already have our wedding bands and everything made, and Neil Lane made them. I designed my dress myself. I did. It has its own show. It is a show, so it has to have its own moment with special lighting and everything, and theme music. Oh, I am so serious. It’s white. That’s the color, in keeping with tradition. Baby came first, but hey. Oh my God, planning is so hard, and then the bride has to make all the decisions, and that’s a lot of pressure. It’s like ‘I don’t know what I want!’ One minute I wanted this huge, grand wedding, and now I’m like ‘I don’t know that I want it so big. I have to make up my mind again. We’ll have to wait and see, but I know I’ll be wearing Neil Lane.” David, Jr. will look just like his father in his tux. So cute. I’ll have both my Davids. Maybe he’ll walk Mommy down the aisle. That would be so cute!”

On her relationship with her fiancé David Otunga

We’re two big, giant kids, and we have the best time together. We call it our Punk and Punky adventures. [laughs] That’s how we are. I think we complement each other well. He’s a genius, he’s super smart, and I think he’s the perfect man for me. That’s the thing – you never know what adventures. We’ll just get up, and then there’s the day, and we’ll have no idea what’s going to happen, but we end up not like on this winding, never-ending journey, like OK, what are we doing? What’s happening today?’ but it’s like we’re friends first, and we enjoy each other’s company, and it’s a lot of fun. It’s us together. These adventures are random, he snatches me out of bed, like ‘let’s go!’ It’s like ‘ohh! Where are we going?’ It’s like we’re on the David roller coaster[laughs].

So cute! I remember people were hard on David (“Punk” from I love New York) when he first started dating J Hud. She deserves all the joy her man brings to her

