Walmart Joins Michelle Obama In Obesity Fight

Wal-Mart, the nation’s largest grocer, joins first lady Michelle Obama in her fight against childhood obesity. Wal-Mart says it will reformulate thousands of products to make them healthier and push its suppliers to do the same.

The company plans to reduce sodium and added sugars in some items, build stores in poor areas that don’t already have grocery stores, reduce prices on produce and develop a logo for healthier items.

“No family should have to choose between food that is healthier for them and food they can afford,” said Bill Simon, president and CEO of Wal-Mart’s U.S. division.

Mrs. Obama said the announcement has “the potential to transform the marketplace and help Americans put healthier foods on their tables every single day. We are really gaining some momentum on this issue, we’re beginning to see things move,” she said.

SOURCE

What are you doing to join the fight against obesity and other health issues concerning children right in your own city? Let us know by leaving a comment on the message board below. Join the ongoing discussions on our WizNation Facebook Fan Page (click link or image). Don’t forget to follow us on Twitter – @1011WIZF.

RELATED STORIES:

Happy 47th Birthday Michelle Obama! 47 Things You Didn’t Know About Her

Obamas, Bey & Jay, Nicole & Boris, Lala & Carmelo Make Ebony’s “2011 Hot Couples” List [PHOTOS]

Michelle Obama’s Vintage Christmas Dress: Fab Or Fug? [PHOTOS]