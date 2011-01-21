Nelly & Snoop Dogg To Appear On Upcoming Episodes of “90210

Via: hiphopdx.com

St. Louis, Missouri rapper Nelly just released his sixth studio album, 5.0 to a Top 10 debut on the charts. The multi-platinum veteran entertainer will take his new music to the set of CW show 90210. The ’00s-era revival of the popular ’80s and ’90s Aaron Spelling teen drama will see the St. Lunatic playing himself in an upcoming episode, says Movieline.

Previously, Nelly has appeared on CSI: New York, and is remembered for a leading role in the 2005 remake of The Longest Yard.

No date has been released yet on when the 90210 episode will air.

(December 5)

UPDATE: Snoop Dogg has now also been confirmed as an upcoming guest on the series, according to SoJones.com.

Jade West “Always on a Musical Quest”

Producer of the Russ Parr Morning Show M-F 6-10am

Producer of Straight Talk Live with Nathan Ive Sunday’s 8-10am

On-Air Sunday’s 10-1pm

http://twitter.com/jadewest101

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: