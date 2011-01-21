Oh no they Didn’t, Willow Smith To Star In ‘Annie’ Remake?

Via: BET.com

The apple definitely doesn’t fall far from the tree.

It turns out Willow Smith may just be a double threat like her dad, Will. As the world awaits her highly anticipated Roc Nation debut, word is the Fresh Prince is in talks with Sony to produce a remake of “Annie” starring young Willow.

Details remain sketchy, but sources say the remake will be a musical in a similar vein as the 1982 original starring Carol Burnett. Jay-Z, who signed Willow to Roc Nation and sampled “Annie” on his ’98 breakthrough hit, “Hard Knock Life,” is reportedly in talks to work on music for the picture.

Willow is presently hard at work on her debut album tentatively scheduled to hit stores next year. Veteran lyricist and ghost writer Skillz recently revealed to BET.com that he’d been working on the project.

“I mean, you know, I worked with her dad [Will Smith] on a few projects before so you know I have a relationship with him,” Skillz told BET.com. “It was just a natural progression like they’re doing music so, you know, that door’s always open. I’d be crazy not to try to walk through it, so we’re working on some stuff. Her Roc Nation debut will be out probably next year.”

