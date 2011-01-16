Nocstar News: Game Rushed To Hospital

VIA: SOHH.COM

Details on what went down landed online Saturday (January 15) morning.

The Game was rushed to the hospital Thursday night after a guitar-smashing stunt went horribly wrong — leaving the rapper with a giant bloody gash in his finger — and TMZ has obtained pics of the accident! It all happened in Downtown L.A. during a music video shoot with Snoop Dogg, DJ Skee, Ron Artest, and Matt Barnes — Game was supposed to smash a guitar during the song, but we’re told the rapper smashed it a little too hard … because a jagged guitar piece sliced his finger open like a baked potato. Game — real name Jayceon Taylor — booked it to the hospital as soon as he got the bleeding undercontrol … and his doctor must have had an awesome sense of humor … because we’re told he left the rapper in stitches. (TMZ)