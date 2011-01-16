Nocstar News: Game Rushed To Hospital

VIA: SOHH.COM
Details on what went down landed online Saturday (January 15) morning.
The Game was rushed to the hospital Thursday night after a guitar-smashing stunt went horribly wrong — leaving the rapper with a giant bloody gash in his finger — and TMZ has obtained pics of the accident! It all happened in Downtown L.A. during a music video shoot with Snoop Dogg, DJ Skee, Ron Artest, and Matt Barnes — Game was supposed to smash a guitar during the song, but we’re told the rapper smashed it a little too hard … because a jagged guitar piece sliced his finger open like a baked potato. Game — real name Jayceon Taylor — booked it to the hospital as soon as he got the bleeding undercontrol … and his doctor must have had an awesome sense of humor … because we’re told he left the rapper in stitches. (TMZ)
The Black Wall Street leader confirmed the accident and provided details, including pictures, via Twitter.
“So this was my night. Shot purp & yellow video wit @snoopdogg @djskee @mattbarnes & @ronartesthttp://twitpic.com/3pxrb5,” he tweeted Friday.
“Then the homie @shannonbrown came throughhttp://twitpic.com/3pxsf3”
“Then I cut my f#ckin hand up !!!! & it was alot worse then this picture http://twitpic.com/3pxtj9”
“Then I went to the hospital & got that stitched up ASAP !!!!http://twitpic.com/3pzbgq” (Game’s Twitter)
The rapper appears in a West Coast themed remix of Wiz Khalifa‘s “Black & Yellow” hit.