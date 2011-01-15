Fasho Celebrity News Post

CLOSE
VIA:DREWREPORTS.COM
Uncle Luke, or Luther Campbell for some of you, might soon become the major of Miami…Uncle Luke took to the Miami News Times blog to write…
If Carlos Alvarez gets recalled, I will seriously think about running for Miami-Dade County mayor. And should I win, I would make everyday I am in office a reality show. Everyday, Miami-Dade residents will have transparency in the mayor’s office.

Cameras are going to capture when some lobbyist comes to see me to lobby me on some shit they want approved. The cameras are going to be rolling when a commissioner meets with me when I want to talk about the things we need to build for this community. The voters are going to know who is full of shit and who isn’t if I am elected mayor

