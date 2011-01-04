Cincinnati Awaits Future of the Bengals

We’re still watching closely to find out what’s going to happen as Marvin Lewis holds the option to renew his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals or sign elsewhere to coach a new team.

The reports have every sports fan (and the remaining Bengals fans) out there checking the blogs, listening live on the radio and watching the updates on our television screens, but we want to know what’s on your mind. Do you think the future of the Bengals rides on Marvin Lewis’ shoulders or do you believe it’s time for him to move on? Where should he go? What will happen to the Bengals if he doesn’t renew? Do you think Lewis is responsible for the series of games and failed attempts to outshine the rest this season?

