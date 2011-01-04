CLOSE
Big Deal Mom Allows Her Son to Wear Dresses….

Via: freddyo.com

Cheryl Kilodavis,a woman from Seattle decided to allow her son to wear dresses and write a book about it, called ” Princess Boy” Cheryl and her son  was on the  “The Today Show” Monday morning to talk about the book.

Read what she had to say below:

When I first realized and went through the process of this and my older son says, “Why can’t you just let him be happy?” I realized that this is really an adult issue…it’s my issue and how am I going to deal with it? Through journaling, I needed a tool to hand to people to say, “I don’t want you to crush my son’s spirit. He’s too young and he’s really strong with loving what he loves.” So I didn’t want that to happen…none of us do as moms.

Watch the “Today” show clip

Do you believe this parent is out of her mind or is it ok for boys to dress as little girls?

