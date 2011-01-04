Beyonce’s “World Tour” Becomes Best-Selling Music DVD of 2010, Beating Out MJ

Beyonce has added another notch to her belt. Her “I Am…World Tour” DVD has become the best-selling music DVD of 2010.

Though it’s only been out for 5 weeks, the DVD has sold 132,000 copies. She beat out three different Michael Jackson DVDs released last year, as well as U2’s 360 Degrees at the Rose Bowl, Bon Jovi’s Live at Madison Square Garden, and Celine Dion’s Taking Chances World Tour: The Concert.﻿

This is the fourth year in a row that Beyonce has scored one of the year’s top 10 music DVDs. SOURCE

