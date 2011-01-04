CLOSE
Music & Entertainment
HomeMusic & Entertainment

Introducing Tuesday Tube Talk

0 reads

101.1 The Wiz is proud to present a new feature, an on-air & online exclusive

just for all the couch potatoes out there listening and visiting us on the web daily.

Are you ready for Tuesday Tube Talk?


Every Tuesday we’re talking about what’s got you glued to the TV. Have a favorite reality show? Excited about an upcoming awards show? Let’s discuss it on “Tuesday Tube Talk” with your girl Keta live on the air.

Call us at 513-749-1011 and let’s talk TV! Join the discussions on our WizNation Facebook Fan Page (click link or image). Don’t forget to follow us on Twitter – @1011WIZF & @Keta_Kiwi. Whenever you see the hash tag #TubeTalk, you know what time it is – time for Tuesday Tube Talk.


Awards , keta , reality tv , series , shows , television , the wiz , tube talk , Tuesday

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Hood By Air - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
WATCH: Tayana Taylor Ask Husband Iman Shumpert 30…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
Trippie Redd ft. Lil Baby & Lil Duke…
 3 days ago
07.25.19
EA Drops ‘Madden NFL 20’ Soundtrack, Features Music…
 3 days ago
07.25.19
Dwight Gooden Knocked For DUI Just Weeks After…
 3 days ago
07.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close