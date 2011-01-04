Introducing Tuesday Tube Talk

101.1 The Wiz is proud to present a new feature, an on-air & online exclusive

just for all the couch potatoes out there listening and visiting us on the web daily.

Are you ready for Tuesday Tube Talk?





Every Tuesday we’re talking about what’s got you glued to the TV. Have a favorite reality show? Excited about an upcoming awards show? Let’s discuss it on “Tuesday Tube Talk” with your girl Keta live on the air.

Call us at 513-749-1011 and let’s talk TV! Join the discussions on our WizNation Facebook Fan Page (click link or image). Don’t forget to follow us on Twitter – @1011WIZF & @Keta_Kiwi. Whenever you see the hash tag #TubeTalk, you know what time it is – time for Tuesday Tube Talk.





