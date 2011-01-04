Lil’ Wayne Attends Magnolia Shorty Funeral In New Orleans

Rap star Lil Wayne joined hundreds of people recently to mourn slain rapper Magnolia Shorty in his hometown of New Orleans.

As we previously reported, Magnolia Shorty (born Renetta Lowe) was murdered in New Orleans in December: Magnolia Shorty Gunned Down In New Orleans.

Lil Wayne, who had tweeted “R.I.P. my big sister Magnolia Shorty … this is a krazy world” earlier in the week, attended the service alongside Cash Money Records CEO Bryan “Baby aka Birdman” Williams. When the family was called to step forward and view the body in its white satin-lined casket, Weezy and Baby joined them.

Magnolia Shorty was discovered by Baby and was also the second female artist to sign with Cash Money Records.

Baby came to see the teenage artist as an adopted daughter and responded to news of her murder by tweeting “R.I.P. 2 my daughter Magnolia Shorty.”

She was given her moniker by rapper Soulja Slim, who was shot to death in New Orleans in 2003. Both rappers grew up together in the Magnolia housing project.

In classic New Orleans fashion a second line followed the funeral. After the service, pallbearers carried the casket into a carriage drawn by two horses, one white, one black, as the Stooges Brass Band played “Just A Closer Walk With Thee.”

