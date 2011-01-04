CLOSE
[Hott Off the Wire] Waka Flocka Surrenders to Police

Via: Hiphopwired.com

Atlanta rapper Waka Flocka Flame has turned himself in to police for gun and drug related charges.

As previously reported, Flocka, real name Juaquin Malphurs, had his house raided by authorities in December.

Gucci Mane was on the scene and was briefly handcuffed and released although Flocka was not there.

Now according to TMZ, the Brick Squad rapper has surrendered to the Henry County Sheriff’s Department and faces a number of charges including,

— Possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce

— Possession of firearm by convicted felon

— Possession of hydrocodone

— Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

— Violation of probation for driving on a suspended license

— Violating Georgia’s “Criminal Street Gang and Terror Prevention Act”

The rapper’s mother, Debra Antney tells TMZ that Waka surrendered on his own this afternoon “because he wanted to do the right thing and didn’t want to run.”

Waka’s being held on $31,950 bond — and a hearing is set for tomorrow.

As previously reported, Gucci Mane was arrested today as well.

 

How do you feel about rappers going in and out of jail? Please leave your comments below.

