And The Winner is? Black Friday vs. Roman’s Revenge [PHOTOS x AUDIO]

From blogs, to radio and even news headlines, Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj has had everyone in a frenzy! If you haven’t heard, Lil Kim has took it back to real hip hop and released a diss to up and coming female rapper Nicki Minaj entitled “Black Friday”.

Of course the name “Black Friday” is a dark pun directed towards Nicki Minaj’s recent alub release, “Pink Friday” and song on the album “Roman’s Revenge”

So which of the the two proved to take the throne? Take a listen and decide for yourself.

Well, this has been a heated little diddy between 2010’s pink hip-hop princess Nicki Minaj and former Junior M.A.F.I.A. member Lil Kim, and the furnace keeps smoking as Kim dropped some vulgar verses with her track “Black Friday” on Hot 97 in hopes that she could slit the vein and quell the feud as the victor.

The fisticuffs began back when Minaj dropped the net track “Roman’s Revenge” that caused speculation as to if she was spitting darts at Kim:

“Nicki, she’s just mad ’cause you took the spot/Word, that b*tch mad ’cause I took the spot?/Well, b*tch, if you ain’t sh*ttin’, then get off the pot.”

Not sure I’m catching the Kim implications there, but it’s not a problem. Like every hip-hop feud, Nicki denied the allegations, and then, of course, went on to reverse her testimony on, where else, Hot 97:

“I feel like you’re [Lil Kim] gonna go down in history now as a sore loser, as opposed to going down in history as the queen because if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. If you don’t have something nice to say, don’t say anything at all. You don’t have to feel the need to put somebody down and make yourself feel better.”

Sore loser, oh no fo sho. There’s more:

“It’s one of those moments where you say, ‘Don’t play with me,’ because I respect you, I love you, I’ve said it in every interview time and time again, and if that’s not good enough with you mama, then it’s something deep rooted in you,” Nicki said. “Something is bothering you inside. That’s your insecurity bothering you. [If] it’s not Nicki Minaj, it would have been any girl that started poppin’. She picked a fight with Foxy [Brown], then she picked a fight with Eve, then she picked a fight with Remy [Ma], then it was Ms. [Voletta] Wallace, then it was Nicki Minaj. Everytime you in the news is ’cause you gettin’ at somebody. Where’s your music? Put your music out. When I see your name on ‘Billboard,’ that’s when I’ll respond to you. Other than that, goodbye.”

I like how Nicki Minaj consistently keeps referring to herself in the third person. Whatever. Anyway, I don’t quite know if the above jabber makes complete sense, but regardless, it sparked Lil Kim’s fury, and “Black Friday” shoots back with some wicked slits at not only Nicky, but Drake, Diddy, and pretty much Young Money in general. The track is set over the Pharoahe Monch’s Godzilla themed beat for “Simon Says” (a very fitting instrumental), and, well, just look:

“This ain’t a championship fight, I been the greatest/See the fact is, what you doing, I did it/Lames tryna clone my style and run wit it/That’s cool, I was the first one wit it/You’s a Lil’ Kim wannabe, you just hate to admit it.”

And then…

“Aight, you Lil Kim clone clown/all this buffoonery sh*t stops now/Time for you to lay down/I’m sick of the fraud/I’ll put hands on this b*tch like Obama’s guards…We all know your last name/what got you your job/You a put together gimmick/something like a collage.”

And for Drake…

“This his hood sh*t you and Drake ain’t built for. This sh*t the other b*tch almost got killed for…”

There’s more, but I’ll let the song show you the rest. I actually find all of this hilarious, because it seems more like a beauty pagent feud rather than the violent hip-hop beefs we’re used to, but I suppose every sub-genre’s got its own style. Check out the rest of the song below to get the full jist of what Kim’s going for. Shouts out to Nicki Minaj for the “Pink Friday” Album and Lip Stick!

-DJ Dimepiece "The Mixin' Vixen"

