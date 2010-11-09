[PHOTOS] Willow and Jada Smith’s Stylish Departure

Jada Pinkett-Smith and her daughter, Willow Smith can do no wrong when it comes to fashion. Even if its hopping on the plane. Check out the Diva Mommy and Daughter Duo strut their stuff at the LAX airport.

Showing up for a departing flight out of LAX, Willow and Jada Smith were spotted on Sunday (November 7) in Los Angeles.

The “Whip My Hair” chick and her “Madagascar” mama both looked cute as they rocked some red boots and politely smiled for the on-hand paparazzi before passing through the security checkpoint.

In other news, the 10-year star recently paid a visit to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” where she sat down for a chat with Ellen.

During the interview, Ellen jokingly gave Willow a decorated neck brace in case she ever got whiplash from the whipping her hair too much.

Enjoy the pictures of Willow and Jada Smith jetting out of LAX Airport (November 7).

[PHOTOS]

