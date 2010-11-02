Fasho Celebrity News Post

CLOSE
Gucci Mane has had another yet another run in with the law today.

According to a report by Access Atlanta the rapper is charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, running a red light or stop sign, damage to government property, obstruction, no license, no proof of insurance and other traffic charges.

Police had to use pepper spray on Gucci in order to subdue him. After his arrest he was first taken to a local hospital before heading to jail.

Following his release from prison in May for violating his parole, Gucci promised to turn his life around, but it seems he may be having a hard time doing that.

