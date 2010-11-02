Tiny Pleads Not Guilty To Drug Charge In Los Angeles

Via:Thisis50.com

(AllHipHop News) T.I.’s wife Tameka “Tiny” Cottle pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor drug possession charge, after she was caught with ecstasy and arrested along with her husband T.I., in Los Angeles on September 1st.

Both T.I. and Tiny were arrested on the Sunset Strip, after the rapper made an illegal U-turn.

When police stopped the rapper’s Maybach, they allegedly smelled the odor of burnt marijuana and searched the vehicle’s occupants.

Officers found ecstasy on both T.I. and his wife, Tiny. They were charged and released on $10,000 bail on September 2nd.

Cottle entered into the not guilty plea yesterday (November 1st), the same day that T.I. surrendered to authorities to serve an 11-month prison sentence for violating the terms of his probation with the drug charge and other infractions.

Last week, Los Angeles prosecutors dropped the same charge against T.I., because he has already punished with his 11 months in prison, which he is serving in an Arkansas prison.

In October of 2007, police charged Cottle with possession of ecstasy, which was found during a raid of her house, as police searched for a cache of guns relating to T.I.’s arrest for attempting to buy machine guns prior to the BET Awards.

Tiny’s next court appearance is for a pre-trial hearing, which is slated for January 6th in Beverly Hills Superior Court.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: