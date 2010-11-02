CLOSE
Get on your Musical Quest: Bow Wow- Whip My Hair “Remix”

Willow Smith

 

Everybody is feeling this one. Willow Smith hit the ground running with her first single “Whip My Hair”. Bow Wow had to be to apart of it. Can you really blame him? Listen to the Remix of Whip My Hair. Let us know if we should be playing it on 101.1 the Wiz. Get on your musical quest!

Bow Wow

 

Bow Wow featuring Willow Smith “Whip My Hair”

Jade West “Always on a Musical Quest”

Producer of the Russ Parr Morning Show M-F 6-10am

Producer of Straight Talk Live with Nathan Ive Sunday’s 8-10am

On-Air Sunday’s 10-1pm

http://twitter.com/jadewest101

