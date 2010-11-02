Kim Kardashian Records Debut Musical Album With The Dream

Via: peacefmonline.com

Kim Kardashian looks set to follow in the footsteps of fellow Hollywood socialite Paris Hilton by making her first album.

According to TMZ.com, the famously curvy starlet is no longer content with starring in reality TV and has teamed up with top-notch rapper The-Dream to make a record.

The platinum hit-maker has already produced tracks for the likes of Beyonce, Rihanna and Mariah Carey.

Now, he is reportedly preparing to use his golden touch to make 30-year-old Kim into a vocal superstar.

The star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians was spotted leaving a New York recording studio just last week.

And while the move may seem absurd on paper, sources are reportedly raving over the results.

‘Kim’s got a really good voice,’ said a source who has reportedly heard the material.

Would you buy Kim’s album?

Be sure to also check us out on Facebook, follow us on (@1011WIZF). As always, keep up with us on BlackPlanet (www.blackplanet.com/101wiz/) and check out all of our video exclusives on YouTube, too. Tell us which one you’d like for us to use when communicating with you and don’t forget to post your comments below.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: