CLOSE
Music & Entertainment
HomeMusic & Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Records Debut Musical Album With The Dream

0 reads
Leave a comment

Kim Kardashian

 

Via: peacefmonline.com

Kim Kardashian looks set to follow in the footsteps of fellow Hollywood socialite Paris Hilton by making her first album.

According to TMZ.com, the famously curvy starlet is no longer content with starring in reality TV and has teamed up with top-notch rapper The-Dream to make a record.

The platinum hit-maker has already produced tracks for the likes of Beyonce, Rihanna and Mariah Carey.

Now, he is reportedly preparing to use his golden touch to make 30-year-old Kim into a vocal superstar.

The star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians was spotted leaving a New York recording studio just last week.

And while the move may seem absurd on paper, sources are reportedly raving over the results.

‘Kim’s got a really good voice,’ said a source who has reportedly heard the material.                 

 

Would you buy Kim’s album?

 

Be sure to also check us out on Facebook, follow us on (@1011WIZF). As always, keep up with us on BlackPlanet (www.blackplanet.com/101wiz/) and check out all of our video exclusives on YouTube, too. Tell us which one you’d like for us to use when communicating with you and don’t forget to post your comments below.

Alfredas , Baby Violet , Christina Millian , Hott Off the Wire , Kim Kardashian to records album with The Dream , russ parr , The American Dream

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hood By Air - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
WATCH: Tayana Taylor Ask Husband Iman Shumpert 30…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
Trippie Redd ft. Lil Baby & Lil Duke…
 3 days ago
07.25.19
EA Drops ‘Madden NFL 20’ Soundtrack, Features Music…
 3 days ago
07.25.19
Dwight Gooden Knocked For DUI Just Weeks After…
 3 days ago
07.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close