NeNe Leakes Finally Admits to Nose Job

Nene Leakes has admitted to getting a nose job, as well as other plastic surgery operations.

When “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member NeNe Leakes appeared out in public a couple months ago, people immediately recognized that her face and body looked different. We noticed back in May: Did NeNe Leakes Get A Nose Job?

Now, NeNe has gone into detail about her operations in the recent issue of People magazine.

The article reads:

During her time between filming seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe Leakes decided, “I wanted a tune-up,” says the Bravo star. So Leakes, 42, went under the knife in April for three procedures, including a nose job to narrow down her nostrils, which “bothered me for years.” But when the new NeNe stepped out, “people were saying, ‘Oh, she looks so plastic.’ Or my nose looks Caucasian,” says the mom of two. “I love what I did. I didn’t want to change my looks. I wanted to look like the black woman I am, only a better version.” To achieve NeNe 2.0, Leakes downsized her implants from DDs to Ds and got a breast lift. She had lost 15 lbs. by cutting back on cards and cocktails, but to finally rid herself of her stubborn “pooch,” Leakes also underwent liposuction around her waistline. Now down to a size 8-10, “my curves look very nice in tight dresses!” she says. “I couldn’t be happier.”

Other quotes:

“My nostrils were wider than I wanted them to be.”

“I admit it: I’m vain. I told a girlfriend, ‘Maybe I should try Botox!'”

Feel free to join the discussions on FACEBOOK. As you know, our Facebook profile page has bounced its capacity twice so the WizNation crew needs you to help spread the word and opt to stay connected to us by joining one of our group pages here – WIZNATION or WIZNATION CREW.

For faster updates and special notices, follow us on TWITTER (@1011WIZF). As always, keep up with us onBLACKPLANET and check out all of our video exclusives on YOUTUBE, too. Tell us what you think and don’t forget to post your comments below right here on WIZNATION.COM.