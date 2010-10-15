CLOSE
T.I. Gets Probation Revoked & 11 Months In Jail

92Q Baltimore’s Kelson “The Urban Informer” has the inside scoop on exactly what’s going on in T.I.’s trial, minute-by-minute.

UPDATE: TMZ reports that T.I. has had his probation revoked and was given 11 months in jail.

– Tip’s family, Grand Hustle Family are all in the hallway of the courtroom unable to get in

– Kevin Liles & Mike Keyser showed up to support Tip, but due to the crowd, they left.

– The oxycontin found in Tips bloodstream was prescribed. It was legal, and it wont count.

– If he appeals the judge’s decision, he might not have to go to jail today.

– The judge brought up Tip’s previous arrest in Florida. The judge is considering his entire arrest record.

– Tip has paid over $1M in attorney fee’s, not including bail.

We will keep you posted as more details become available!

Special shout out to 92Q.com for sending this our way!

