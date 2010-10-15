Conversations with President Obama

MTV correspondents Sway Calloway, April Woodard and Katie Cook all took part in co-facilitating the town hall discussion with President Obama this week on the network. Highly anticipated and strategically designed to give our President an opportunity to get up close and personal with the younger demographic of potential voters nationwide, the discussion was one some of us college students have been waiting on since politicians from both sides of the fence have eager to reach out and encourage everyone to get out and vote.

Check out a few of the highlights below from the session and be sure to chime in on the topics addressed during President Barack Obama’s conversations with America’s youth.

One interesting topic came up and that dealt with homosexuality even in the aftermath of the vicious bullying, hate crimes and suicide attempts that have stemmed from sexual and behavioral ignorance amongst today’s young people. When asked directly if members of the LGBT community had a choice in their homosexuality, President Obama stated the following:

“I don’t think it’s a choice. I think people are born with a certain make-up.” The President continued and stated, “We’re all children of God. We don’t make determinations about who we love. That’s why I think discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation is wrong.” Check out the additional footage and the continued discussion available now at CNN.com.

PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA DISCUSSES GREATEST HOPES & FEARS

