T.I. Trial Updates

92Q Baltimore’s Kelson “The Urban Informer” has the inside scoop on exactly what’s going on in T.I.‘s trial, minute-by-minute.

-Tip’s family, Grand Hustle Family are all in the hallway of the courtroom unable to get in

-Kevin Liles & Mike Keyser showed up to support Tip, but due to the crowd, they left.

-The oxycontin found in Tips bloodstream was prescribed. It was legal, and it wont count.

-If he appeals the judge’s decision, he might not have to go to jail today.

-The judge brought up Tip’s previous arrest in Florida. The judge is considering his entire arrest record.

-Tip has paid over $1M in attorney fee’s, not including bail.

92Q.com will keep you posted as more details become available.

RELATED: T.I. Talks Suicidal Man Down From Ledge [VIDEO, AUDIO]

RELATED: Lawyers Negotiate 6 Mo. Prison Plea For Drug Bust

RELATED: T.I.’s Probation Officer Recommends Prison

Feel free to join the discussions on FACEBOOK. As you know, our Facebook profile page has bounced its capacity twice so the WizNation crew needs you to help spread the word and opt to stay connected to us by joining one of our group pages here – WIZNATION or WIZNATION CREW.

For faster updates and special notices, follow us on TWITTER (@1011WIZF). As always, keep up with us onBLACKPLANET and check out all of our video exclusives on YOUTUBE, too. Tell us what you think and don’t forget to post your comments below right here on WIZNATION.COM.