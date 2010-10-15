Breaking News T.I. Sentenced To 11 Months In Jail

Via:TMZ.com

Rapper T.I. had his probation revoked by a federal judge today and was sentenced to 11 months in prison, this according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

T.I. was busted last month on felony possession of a controlled substance … while he was on probation for a 2009 federal gun possession conviction.

We’re told one of the officers from Wednesday’s jumper incident testified on T.I.’s behalf.

Story developing, but of course keep it locked right here for more details.

