Prince Announces “Welcome 2 America” Tour

Now isn’t this just the best news for a Friday afternoon?

The Purple One returns to touring and performing live just in time for the holidays as we hear reports of Prince’s recent announcement that he’s hitting the road this fall. Brief, vague and mysterious was the vibe at yesterday’s press conference inside Harlem’s Apollo Theater where Prince announced plans for the “Welcome 2 America” tour scheduled to visit multiple cities between now and the end of the year.

While tour dates, ticket information and performance venues have yet to be announced, Prince did say this about his upcoming gigs: “Come early, come often. I have a lot of hits… No two shows will be the same.” Additionally, a select group of supporting acts and fellow artists will be joining Prince on stage during his fall run of shows.

The multi-talented musician, singer, songwriter and producer has reportedly invited Sheila E., Cassandra Wilson, Maceo Parker and Lalah Hathaway to perform live with him on the “Welcome 2 America” tour.

Should be interesting right? I’m just glad to hear he’s back to performing stateside. Maybe we’ll be able to get to one of the shows somewhere. What do you guys think? Share your thoughts on the message board below.

For more updates on the tour, visit CNN.com.

RELATED STORIES:

Prince Sued for Failed Payment

Prince Honored at 2010 BET Awards

Happy Birthday Prince

Tupac, Kanye West & Jay-Z Sample Prince’s Funk Hits

Feel free to join the discussions on FACEBOOK. As you know, our Facebook profile page has bounced its capacity twice so the WizNation crew needs you to help spread the word and opt to stay connected to us by joining one of our group pages here – WIZNATION or WIZNATION CREW.

For faster updates and special notices, follow us on TWITTER (@1011WIZF). As always, keep up with us onBLACKPLANET and check out all of our video exclusives on YOUTUBE, too. Tell us what you think and don’t forget to post your comments below right here on WIZNATION.COM.