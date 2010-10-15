T.I. Promises No More Arrests in Public Apology to Fans

While we all await the results of rapper/actor T.I.’s criminal hearing today, there’s been quite a bit of attention suddenly on T.I.’s level of superstardom in addition to his dramatic spectacle this week. Of course, by now, you’ve heard the story that burst out of nowhere about T.I. reportedly saving an Atlanta resident from a recent suicide attempt atop a 22-story building in the city’s urban core. Do we totally believe it wasn’t a setup or a hoax? Some do while others beg to differ and claim T.I.’s a changed man.

Whether a good Samaritan or not, T.I. has now vowed for the second time to getting his life together. The rapper, who had just completed a one-year sentence for gun charges in 2007, also issued a public statement apologizing to the fans for his recent wayward behavior.

In the statement provided courtesy of CNN.com, T.I. says the following:

“All people who have supported me, who were behind me, who believed in me, who were let down, I offer my sincerest apologies and I will dedicate my life, no matter how long it takes, to earn your trust back yet again.”

Was it convincing? You tell us after you’ve heard or read it for yourself. For more on the story and more of T.I.’s official statement, visit Singersroom.com today and tell us what you think.

