Exclusive: Only Girl (In The World)

Yes, she is back (red head glory and all)! Rihanna brings us a brand new video after much anticipation for the new album Loud. This record is called Only Girl (In the World). The album is expected for release November 16th, which marks Rihanna’s 5th studio project. The girl has been putting in works since Pon De Replay! Enoy the video exclusive below- an Anthony Mandler production. He worked a lot with Rih on the Rated R effort. Let us know what you think about her “come back” below! Shout out to our friends at Concreteloop for the deets!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: