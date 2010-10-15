Beyonce to Launch New Fragrance Next Year

Beyonce is gearing up for her second signature fragrance, due out next year.

Heat Rush will be hitting stores in February of 2011 and is aimed to be a more “everyday fragrance” rather than an overtly sexy scent like her first perfume Heat.

Coty Fragrance’s senior vice president Steve Mormoris told WWD, “It is our intent to continue building this brand. We see Beyonce as a pillar of our fragrance business.”

Marketing honcho Marsha Brooks added, “We know going in [to the launch of Heat Rush] that Beyoncé has huge appeal to women 18 to 24 years old, but we expect it to be bought by both younger and older women. This is a young, fresh, less-serious scent.”



