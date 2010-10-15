Jay Z encourages the Youth to Vote!

Via: Hiphollywood.com

November 2nd is right around the corner and President Obama, along with the Democratic Party, need your help. Unfortunately, a lot of times people, especially the youth, only vote in presidential years but if we don’t vote for the people who aid the President then its all kind of pointless. Jay-Z gets that point and this year he is urging young voters to turn out again in record numbers to support the Pres and his peeps! Flip it for Jay’s impassioned speech asking the youth to get out and make their voices heard…

Jay Z “Vote” PSA

~Exercise your right and VOTE~

Hamiton County board of Elections

Boone County Clerks Office & Election Information

Jade West “Always on a Musical Quest”

Producer of the Russ Parr Morning Show M-F 6-10am

Producer of Straight Talk Live with Nathan Ive Sunday’s 8-10am

On-Air Sunday’s 10-1pm

http://twitter.com/jadewest101

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: