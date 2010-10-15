30 Days of Service Continues with Cincinnati Bengals at Drop Inn Center

We are out in the streets yet again for our exclusive community service campaign on this 30 Days of Giving. Usually when the Radio One family is out we are the ones giving items and merchandise out to our listeners, but of course this month, we’re excited to turn the tables by giving back right along with the people of Cincinnati.

Statistics report 3.5 million are homeless and 8% of unemployed Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, so this is just another example of why we are out helping when and where we can in order to make someone else’s life easier to handle in the process.

Are you interested in volunteering with us and giving back to you various parts of your local community? All you have to do is click on the Radio One 30th Anniversary logo below to connect to our database of upcoming events and volunteer opportunities.

Also, be sure to check back here for additional behind the scenes coverage of everything we’re up to throughout the month of October.

Feel free to join the discussions on FACEBOOK. As you know, our Facebook profile page has bounced its capacity twice so the WizNation crew needs you to help spread the word and opt to stay connected to us by joining one of our group pages here – WIZNATION or WIZNATION CREW.

For faster updates and special notices, follow us on TWITTER (@1011WIZF). As always, keep up with us onBLACKPLANET and check out all of our video exclusives on YOUTUBE, too. Tell us what you think and don’t forget to post your comments below right here on WIZNATION.COM.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: