CLOSE
Cincy
Home

[PHOTOS] Happy Birthday Usher! Spends B-Day With Baby Boys

0 reads
Leave a comment

[PHOTOS] Happy Birthday Usher! Spends B-Day With Baby Boys

 

How cute! The oh so sexy R&B Singer, Usher Raymond spends his 32nd Birthday with his two sons yesterday in Sunny West Hollywood!  Check out the photos of the father and sons get togehter!

Via Celebrity Gossip

Making for quite the good reason to celebrate, Usher spent his 32nd birthday alongside his sons in West Hollywood on Thursday (October 14).

The music mogul was all smiles as he watched on while Usher Raymond V and Naviyd Ely Raymond meandered the Mr Bones pumpkin patch grounds while getting their faces painted along the way.

As for his 32nd birthday, Usher received plenty of well-wishes from his many friends throughout the entertainment business.

Among those offerings their congrats was Usher’s top pupil, Justin Bieber, who tweeted a simple yet effective message reading: “”Happy Bday to my big bro”.

[PHOTOS]

 

 

See comments below.

 

-DJ Dimepiece “The Mixin’ Vixen”

32 , 32nd , Birthday , boys , C&A , California , Happy , sons , usher , West Hollywood

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hood By Air - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
WATCH: Tayana Taylor Ask Husband Iman Shumpert 30…
 3 days ago
07.25.19
Trippie Redd ft. Lil Baby & Lil Duke…
 3 days ago
07.25.19
EA Drops ‘Madden NFL 20’ Soundtrack, Features Music…
 3 days ago
07.25.19
Dwight Gooden Knocked For DUI Just Weeks After…
 4 days ago
07.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close