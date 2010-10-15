[PHOTOS] Happy Birthday Usher! Spends B-Day With Baby Boys

How cute! The oh so sexy R&B Singer, Usher Raymond spends his 32nd Birthday with his two sons yesterday in Sunny West Hollywood! Check out the photos of the father and sons get togehter!

Making for quite the good reason to celebrate, Usher spent his 32nd birthday alongside his sons in West Hollywood on Thursday (October 14).

The music mogul was all smiles as he watched on while Usher Raymond V and Naviyd Ely Raymond meandered the Mr Bones pumpkin patch grounds while getting their faces painted along the way.

As for his 32nd birthday, Usher received plenty of well-wishes from his many friends throughout the entertainment business.

Among those offerings their congrats was Usher’s top pupil, Justin Bieber, who tweeted a simple yet effective message reading: “”Happy Bday to my big bro”.

