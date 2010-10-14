Deelishis Gets “Buckie Naked” for Usher

Deelishis released a home video of her (and her infamous assets) dancing around to Usher! Viewer discretion advised.

We don’t know whether to throw dollar bills at our screens or what so we’ll just politely let this one speak for itself.

What did you think of the video? Was this too far or do you think Deelishis is just keeping her name and image on our minds? Share your thoughts on the message board below.

Feel free to join the discussions on FACEBOOK. As you know, our Facebook profile page has bounced its capacity twice so the WizNation crew needs you to help spread the word and opt to stay connected to us by joining one of our group pages here – WIZNATION or WIZNATION CREW.

For faster updates and special notices, follow us on TWITTER (@1011WIZF). As always, keep up with us onBLACKPLANET and check out all of our video exclusives on YOUTUBE, too. Tell us what you think and don’t forget to post your comments below right here on WIZNATION.COM.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: