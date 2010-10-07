Chelsea Handler Says She’s Not Dating 50 Cent

Chelsea Handler wants everyone to calm down…the late night host has taken to Twitter to shoot down reports that she is dating 50 Cent:

“Everyone, calm down. I met with mr. Cent about a potential project. There’s nothing to report yet, ill let you know if there is,” she wrote Wednesday night.

Chelsea and 50 were recently snapped getting close at a jazz bar in New Orleans, but sources say It’s more of a hookup thing, whenever they are in the same town.

