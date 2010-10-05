Fasho Celebrity News

According to Kanye West’s twitter, “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” is the name of his new album which will be released on November 22nd, the same week as Nicki Minaj & Ne-Yo. He was spotted yesterday evening, kicking it with Kim Kardashian at the location of the new “Dash” store in New York.

Kim was there filming her new spin off show with her sister Kourtney titled “Kourtney and Kim Take New York”. After some of those bitter words he spewed on Chris Brown’s “Deuces” remix, I wouldn’t be surprised if he took Reggie Bush’s “old chick,” and “turned her into his new chick.



