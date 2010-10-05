CLOSE
Cincy
Home

Fasho Celebrity News

0 reads
Leave a comment

According to Kanye West’s twitter, “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” is the name of his new album which will be released on November 22nd, the same week as Nicki Minaj & Ne-Yo. He was spotted yesterday evening, kicking it with Kim Kardashian at the location of the new “Dash” store in New York.

Kim was there filming her new spin off show with her sister Kourtney titled “Kourtney and Kim Take New York”.  After some of those bitter words he spewed on Chris Brown’s “Deuces” remix, I wouldn’t be surprised if he took Reggie Bush’s “old chick,” and “turned her into his new chick.


Fasho Celebrity News , kanye west , kim kardashian , new album

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hood By Air - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
WATCH: Tayana Taylor Ask Husband Iman Shumpert 30…
 3 days ago
07.25.19
Trippie Redd ft. Lil Baby & Lil Duke…
 4 days ago
07.25.19
EA Drops ‘Madden NFL 20’ Soundtrack, Features Music…
 4 days ago
07.25.19
Dwight Gooden Knocked For DUI Just Weeks After…
 4 days ago
07.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close