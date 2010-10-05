Man Shoots Teen in Butt Because of Baggy Pants

Via:Thisis50.com

Police say Kenneth Bonds committed a crime against fashion.

Law enforcement officials in Memphis, Tenn., believe the 45-year-old shot a 17-year-old in the buttocks after getting into an argument with the teen over his baggy trousers.

According to MyFoxMemphis.com, the incident occurred after Bonds confronted the victim and his 16-year-old friend and ordered the pair to pull up their sagging pants on Sept. 25.

The teens — who were on their way to buy candy — refused, and Bonds allegedly shouted a profanity at the duo and demanded they “do what he told them to do” because he is an adult, according to an arrest affidavit obtained byTheWeeklyVice.com.

The victim and his friend reportedly called Bonds a “fat ass” and continued heading toward the candy store.

After the teens made their purchases, they passed Bonds again. But by that time, the suspect had allegedly retrieved a handgun from his home.

Police say Bonds fired several shots, striking the 17-year-old once in the rear end.

The victim was treated and released from a local hospital, and Bonds was arrested after getting picked out of a police line up.

He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

