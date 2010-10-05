Usher Still Upset Mom Skipped Wedding

The October/November issue of Vibe hits newsstands on October 12th and it seems the magazine’s featured artist still has a chip on his shoulder.

Although R&B singer/songwriter Usher has recently reconciled with his mother, there seems to be a lingering bit of animosity between the two. Why? Because she actually boycotted his wedding three years ago to his ex-wife. After experiencing a publicly tumultuous union with former wife Tameka Foster, you’d think everything would have been patched up by now with all parties involved.

The 32-year-old says he was “very disappointed” that his mother decided not to witness his marriage to Foster. The two divorced in last year and now he’s continuing to work on not only his music, raising his children, but also making sure that he and his mom are on good terms, too. Read more on the

Who knew he still felt that his mother’s absence wasn’t necessarily a good look? Do you agree with him? Despite his mother’s disapproval of his marriage to Tameka Foster, do you think she was justified in skipping the ceremony?

Read more on the emotional conversation Usher recently had with a few reporters by visiting the HuffingtonPost.com today.

