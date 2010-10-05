CLOSE
Paul Mooney Meets Lil’ Kim At Boutique Opening

Lil Kim was in Harlem yesterday for the opening of the La Scala boutique on 125th Street.

While there she ran into legendary outspoken comedian Paul Mooney.

We can only imagine what these two were talking about.

Photos
