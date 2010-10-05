Kobe Bryant vs. LeBron James – The Showdown

Everyone has given their two cents about who’s better Kobe or LeBron. We’ve heard people say Kobe would dominate LeBron in a singles game and we’ve heard others side with the “King”.

Recently Kobe was interviewed and a reporter asked him if he would have a one on one game with LeBron who would win? Watch what Kobe has to say.

RELATED: Kobe, LeBron, & Santa -Dunking On Reindeer [Nike Commercial]

So how do you feel about it Cincinnati? Check out more coverage on the hot topic and let us know what’s on your mind by posting on the message board below.

Feel free to join the discussions on FACEBOOK. As you know, our Facebook profile page has bounced its capacity twice so the WizNation crew needs you to help spread the word and opt to stay connected to us by joining one of our group pages here – WIZNATION or WIZNATION CREW.

For faster updates and special notices, follow us on TWITTER (@1011WIZF). As always, keep up with us onBLACKPLANET and check out all of our video exclusives on YOUTUBE, too. Tell us what you think and don’t forget to post your comments below right here on WIZNATION.COM.