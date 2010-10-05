CLOSE
Serena Williams Slips Into A Bikini In Miami

Serena showed off her toned body in Miami over the weekend. The tennis star is recovering from a foot injury but she strapped on her bikini and played on the beach.

Take a look:

Serena was also there with ex-boyfriend Common and the two were looking pretty cozy together.

