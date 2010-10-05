Amber Rose May Be Pregnant with Fabolous’ Baby

Kanye’s former arm-piece Amber Rose is reportedly pregnant, and the daddy is none other than Fabolous.

Here's what I found out from mediatakeout.com:

According to a ROCK SOLID insider, Fab and Amber have been seeing each other OFF AND ON for about a year (yeah, even when she was seeing Kanye). The insider, who is CLOSE friends with Amber told MediaTakeOut.com, “She told me and [other people] that she’s pregnant.”

The “couple” was spotted arriving at Juliet Supper Club together with a couple of friends a few weeks ago. A few hours later, the pair went their separate ways with Amber leaving the Chelsea hotspot at 3 am, and Fab departing around 4 am. Making it seem as though they left “separately.”

Fab has spent the last few years living with his girlfriend, celebrity stylist Emily Bustamente, with whom he has a two-year-old son.

