VIA: THEYBF.COM

Kelly Rowland is on her promo run. Last Sunday she performed the national anthem at the New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears football game. As it is Breast Cancer Awareness month, Kelly sported a bright pink jacket with her new short cropped ‘do. The vocals weren’t to bad either!

…in other Have You Heard news, Ciara has provided an answer for the ladies. She too as done the Dueces RMX. Let us know what you think by leaving a comment below!

