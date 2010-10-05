The Wiz Joins the Boys & Girls Club of Cincinnati in Giving

GIVING BACK TAKES ON A WHOLE NEW MEANING FOR 101.1 THE WIZ

As we continue our 30 Days of Giving, we’re making sure we keep you abreast of our progress on our mission to serve the community daily throughout the month of October.

Now not only is this the perfect way to launch your own volunteerism efforts, but it’s a great way to see Radio One Cincinnati’s own 101.1 The Wiz and the entire WizNation crew taking turns paving the way.

This week, our very own social butterfly Miss Jade West was out and about in the community making it happen like only she can.

She had the pleasure of visiting with the young folks over at the Boys & Girls Club of Cincinnati all afternoon on yesterday and of course we had to take a few snapshots of what actually happened during the experience.

Here are a selection of photos highlighting Jade West on more than just another musical quest. She’s hanging out and lending a helping hand to the Boys & Girls Club of Cincinnati as they reach as many children as possible across the city to maintain positivity, progression and creating a generation of humble youth.

Are you excited about celebrating and giving back with us like we are? Be sure to come back often for complete details on each event and coverage from anything you might have missed.

For more information on how you can be involved in our 30 Days of Giving events, simply see our current list of upcoming community service events by clicking on the 30th Anniversary logo.

If you plan on attending or participating, let us know why you chose to get involved by posting a comment on the message board below. Continue to look for us as we visit various neighborhoods in an effort to give back to every corner of our local community.

