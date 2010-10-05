Panthers Wide Receiver Dwayne Jarrett Arrested on DWI Charges

For the second time in less than three years, star wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers Dwayne Jarrett has just been arrested this morning on DWI charges.

According to reports from the Mecklenburg County sheriff’s office, the superstar athlete was apprehended just a few hours ago around 2:00AM and taken to the county jail for processing.

No stranger to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police force, Jarrett, if you recall, was arrested back in March of 2008 once again on a DWI incident. The arrest, served by Mint Hill police officers, took place after Jarrett reportedly crossed the center line and ran a red traffic light.

Come on now, get that together Dwayne. You know better.

The arrest comes two days after the Panthers’ star receiver, Steve Smith, suffered a high ankle sprain in a 16-14 loss at New Orleans. Smith is not expected to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears, and a suspension for Jarrett could leave the team with only rookie wide receivers to play with rookie quarterback Jimmy Clausen.

Find out more on Dwayne Jarrett’s recent arrest and DWI charges by checking out the complete story and fresh commentary from one of Hip Hop’s most beloved DJ-turned-blogger Funkmaster Flex at InFlexWeTrust.com today.

What do you think of the situation? Chime in with a comment on the message board below.

Feel free to join the discussions on FACEBOOK. As you know, our Facebook profile page has bounced its capacity twice so the WizNation crew needs you to help spread the word and opt to stay connected to us by joining one of our group pages here – WIZNATION or WIZNATION CREW.

For faster updates and special notices, follow us on TWITTER (@1011WIZF). As always, keep up with us onBLACKPLANET and check out all of our video exclusives on YOUTUBE, too. Tell us what you think and don’t forget to post your comments below right here on WIZNATION.COM.