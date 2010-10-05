Drake Gets “Lonely” on New Single

Here’s Drake’s first single of his upcoming R&B mixtape, It’s Never Enough, which is set at the end of this year. The song “I Get Lonely Too” was created by producer Noah “40″.

So we now know the truth, Drake does get lonely, but what did you think of the track? Is this one hot or not? You tell us by posting a comment on the message board below.

RELATED STORIES:

Rihanna & Drake Get Cozy At Concert After Party [PHOTOS]

Singer “Mario” Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Mother

Where Did Toccara’s Booty Go? [PHOTOS]

Gucci Mane – Haterade Feat. Nicki Minaj [New Music]

Feel free to join the discussions on FACEBOOK. As you know, our Facebook profile page has bounced its capacity twice so the WizNation crew needs you to help spread the word and opt to stay connected to us by joining one of our group pages here – WIZNATION or WIZNATION CREW.

For faster updates and special notices, follow us on TWITTER (@1011WIZF). As always, keep up with us onBLACKPLANET and check out all of our video exclusives on YOUTUBE, too. Tell us what you think and don’t forget to post your comments below right here on WIZNATION.COM.