Kanye West Cancels on Oprah Via Email

Note to Kanye, you don’t want to piss Oprah off!! The rapper was scheduled to appear on the Queen of daytime TV show and decided to cancel at the last minute via email!!!

According to perezhilton.com, the show arranged for a rooftop location for the concert and he canceled in a short email.

“All the arrangements had been made …. She was going to ask Kanye everything,” said an insider. “Oprah is not happy.”

Seriously Kanye, this is Oprah, what were you thinking???

