Report: OTR Still Among Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Check out one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the nation, OTR right here in Cincinnati, Ohio.

CINCINNATI — Over-The-Rhine has again been identified as one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the U.S., according to an online analysis.

The website NeighborhoodScoutReports.com ranks a portion of the historic neighborhood as the 24th most dangerous neighborhood, falling 23 spots from its previous ranking atop the survey.

The site, which provides information to insurance companies, collects data from all 17,000 local law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and uses those numbers to predict the number of violent crimes per 1,000 residents of the neighborhood.

According to the site, a person stands a one in 12 chance of becoming a victim of violent crime, with 81.92 violent crimes per 1,000 residents.

This rate compared with 7.4 violent crimes per 1,000 residents for the city at large and U.S. median rate of 4.69 violent crimes per 1,000 residents, the site says.

The site claims a person stands a one in nine chance of becoming the victim of a property crime in that portion of Over-The-Rhine, with 113.26 property crimes per 1,000 residents.

The city-wide rate is 36.68 property crimes per 1,000 residents and the U.S. median rate is 31.13 property crimes per 1,000 residents.

NeighborhoodScoutReports.com does not list the number of residents it calculated for this portion of Over-The-Rhine, and the site does not go into detail explaining its proprietary methods for calculating predicted crime rates.

The ranked area does not include the entire Over-The-Rhine neighborhood, which is bounded by Central Parkway to the south and west, Sycamore Street to the east and McMicken Avenue to the north.

This year’s study covers only areas between McMicken Avenue to the north, Vine Street to the west, Sycamore Street to the east and Liberty Street to the south. Last year’s survey drew the eastern boundary at Vine Street and the western boundary at Central Parkway.

Cincinnati police have said crime rates have been dropping in Over-The-Rhine over the last half of the previous decade.

